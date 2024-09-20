BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations of Insulting PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of persistently insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint, submitted by Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma in Bhopal, demands strict legal action against Gandhi.

VD Sharma highlighted that the BJP has filed similar complaints across the nation, emphasizing that Gandhi's actions amount to treason due to his repeated derogatory comments about PM Modi, especially during foreign visits. BJP National President JP Nadda also addressed the issue in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, criticizing Kharge's defense of Gandhi.

Nadda's letter pointed to Rahul Gandhi's history of controversial statements and questioned Kharge's motives for attempting to justify them. The political friction has intensified following a recent complaint by the Congress against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had labeled Rahul Gandhi a 'number 1 terrorist'.

(With inputs from agencies.)