Left Menu

BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations of Insulting PM Modi

The BJP has lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeatedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MP BJP chief VD Sharma submitted the complaint, demanding strict action. The political tension escalates as both parties exchange accusations, with BJP National President JP Nadda criticizing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for defending Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:52 IST
BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations of Insulting PM Modi
BJP state Chief VD Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of persistently insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint, submitted by Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma in Bhopal, demands strict legal action against Gandhi.

VD Sharma highlighted that the BJP has filed similar complaints across the nation, emphasizing that Gandhi's actions amount to treason due to his repeated derogatory comments about PM Modi, especially during foreign visits. BJP National President JP Nadda also addressed the issue in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, criticizing Kharge's defense of Gandhi.

Nadda's letter pointed to Rahul Gandhi's history of controversial statements and questioned Kharge's motives for attempting to justify them. The political friction has intensified following a recent complaint by the Congress against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who had labeled Rahul Gandhi a 'number 1 terrorist'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024