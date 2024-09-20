Left Menu

15-Foot Pit Emerges on Trilokpuri Road, Rain Blamed

A massive 15-foot-deep pit has appeared on a road in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, potentially caused by this year's heavy rain. AAP MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia confirmed that authorities have been alerted and the area has been barricaded to prevent accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:56 IST
Cave-in near Delhi's Trilokpuri area creates 15-foot deep pit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-foot-deep pit has formed on a road in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital, prompting immediate action by local authorities. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia speculated that the pit might have caved in due to this year's heavy rainfall.

"This incident happened around 9 pm... we informed the police, and they came here and placed barricades and stopped people from going there. This pit must have formed due to heavy rain this year," Mehraulia said on Thursday. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause behind the pit formation.

Local residents have been cautioned to avoid the area until a permanent solution is implemented. The phenomenon has raised concerns about the impact of extreme weather on infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

