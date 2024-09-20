15-Foot Pit Emerges on Trilokpuri Road, Rain Blamed

A 15-foot-deep pit has formed on a road in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital, prompting immediate action by local authorities. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia speculated that the pit might have caved in due to this year's heavy rainfall.

"This incident happened around 9 pm... we informed the police, and they came here and placed barricades and stopped people from going there. This pit must have formed due to heavy rain this year," Mehraulia said on Thursday. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause behind the pit formation.

Local residents have been cautioned to avoid the area until a permanent solution is implemented. The phenomenon has raised concerns about the impact of extreme weather on infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)