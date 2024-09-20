Left Menu

NIA Raids Former MLC Manorama Devi's Home in Naxal Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at former MLC Manorama Devi's residence in Bihar as part of an investigation into unlawful activities involving Naxal members. The raids are linked to the arrest of two individuals associated with the CPI (Maoist) organization, and the case has been transferred for a thorough probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:05 IST
NIA Raids Former MLC Manorama Devi's Home in Naxal Investigation
Janata Dal- (United) leader and former MLC Manorama Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal-United leader and former MLC Manorama Devi confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at her residence. She stated that the raids began at 6:00 am on Thursday, and she provided all requested documents to the officers. 'I have all the documents for the money I had kept aside to give to the labour,' Devi told reporters.

Asked if the NIA had taken her into custody, Devi replied in the negative. According to sources, the NIA searched five locations in Bihar, including Devi's home, in connection with unlawful activities involving Naxal members in the Aurangabad district.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a case initially registered on August 7, 2023, and re-registered by the NIA on September 26, 2023. The case involves the arrest of Rohit Rai (alias Prakash) and Pramod Yadav by Bihar Police, who were linked to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization. During their arrest, authorities recovered weapons and Maoist literature. The two admitted to their association with CPI (Maoist) and disclosed plans to extort money from local contractors and brick kiln owners to fund their activities. The case was transferred to the NIA, recognizing the gravity and national security implications. Deputy Superintendent Ajay Pratap Singh is leading the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024