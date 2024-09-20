NIA Raids Former MLC Manorama Devi's Home in Naxal Investigation

Janata Dal-United leader and former MLC Manorama Devi confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at her residence. She stated that the raids began at 6:00 am on Thursday, and she provided all requested documents to the officers. 'I have all the documents for the money I had kept aside to give to the labour,' Devi told reporters.

Asked if the NIA had taken her into custody, Devi replied in the negative. According to sources, the NIA searched five locations in Bihar, including Devi's home, in connection with unlawful activities involving Naxal members in the Aurangabad district.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a case initially registered on August 7, 2023, and re-registered by the NIA on September 26, 2023. The case involves the arrest of Rohit Rai (alias Prakash) and Pramod Yadav by Bihar Police, who were linked to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization. During their arrest, authorities recovered weapons and Maoist literature. The two admitted to their association with CPI (Maoist) and disclosed plans to extort money from local contractors and brick kiln owners to fund their activities. The case was transferred to the NIA, recognizing the gravity and national security implications. Deputy Superintendent Ajay Pratap Singh is leading the investigation.

