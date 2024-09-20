BharatRohan Welcomes New Board of Directors to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture

BharatRohan has announced the appointment of esteemed professionals to its Board of Directors, in a move that marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward revolutionizing sustainable agriculture with advanced drone technology. The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of expertise from diverse industries, reinforcing BharatRohan's commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

Key figures joining the board include Sarita Bahl, former Country Group Head CSR (South Asia) at Bayer, whose extensive experience in sustainability and corporate social responsibility is expected to strengthen BharatRohan's community-focused initiatives. Mr. R Shankar, an accomplished Commercial Banker and C-Suite Advisor, brings over 30 years of international experience in banking, technology, and consulting, adding significant financial expertise to the board. Alka Jagdish Singh Dangash, a specialist in the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, and Vijay Nadiminti, an agribusiness leader with extensive experience in working for agribusiness corporates and startups, also join the board, bringing invaluable insights into crop management and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Amandeep Panwar, CEO and Chairman, BharatRohan, commented on the appointments, stating that the new board members' expertise will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of growth. CTO and WTD, Rishabh Choudhary, emphasized that their strategic vision and industry experience will accelerate BharatRohan's mission to transform agriculture globally. These appointments highlight the company's commitment to sustainable growth, leveraging advanced drone-based hyperspectral imaging technology to create a profitable future for agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)