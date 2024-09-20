Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026, Cites Significant Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Friday that the government intends to uproot Naxalism and its ideology from India within the next 1-1.5 years. Speaking to victims of Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh, Shah expressed confidence in establishing peace, noting the Modi government's success in quelling Naxalism across the country except for four districts in Bastar. He assured that the final farewell to Naxalism would be by March 31, 2026.

During the interaction, Shah acknowledged the irreversible damage done but promised to prevent future harm to innocent people. He guaranteed comprehensive support from the Centre for infrastructure enhancements, particularly through the PM Awas Yojana and sanitation services, which will be managed in cooperation with the Chhattisgarh government. A joint plan with the state government is underway to address the Naxal issue comprehensively.

Shah also urged those engaged in Naxal activities to surrender and reintegrate into society, similar to initiatives in Kashmir. He hinted at a forthcoming campaign to encourage this transition, emphasizing, "Lay down your weapons and return to the mainstream--many in Kashmir have made that choice, and you can too, or we'll initiate a campaign to encourage this change."

The government's ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism have shown results, with a Naxal recently killed in an encounter in Sukma district. Additionally, four battalions of CRPF, amounting to 4000 personnel, are slated for deployment in Bastar for anti-insurgency operations. During an inter-state coordination meeting with local officials, Shah noted a 70% reduction in security personnel deaths and a 69% decline in civilian casualties, stating that by March 2026, the fight against Naxalism would conclude victoriously.

"In the first 10 years, 6617 security personnel were killed. Now there's been a 70% reduction. Likewise, we've seen a 69% reduction in civilian deaths. I believe we're in the final phase of this fight, and by March 2026, India will be free from Naxalism," Shah affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)