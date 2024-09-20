Relative of BharatPe Co-Founder Arrested for Alleged Misappropriation
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta in connection with allegations of misappropriating funds from BharatPe. Gupta, a relative of former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, will be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate. The legal battle between BharatPe and Grover continues amid accusations of financial misconduct.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Deepak Gupta, a relative of Ashneer Grover, the former Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe. Gupta stands accused of misappropriating funds from the fintech company.
Gupta is currently being held at the EOW Police Station and will soon be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Saket Court. Authorities are expected to request custody for continued investigation.
This arrest is part of the broader legal strife between BharatPe and Grover, which ignited after Grover's 2022 dismissal following allegations of fiscal misconduct. Concurrently, the Delhi High Court has granted Grover and his wife permission to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, despite a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by EOW concerning an alleged Rs. 81 crore fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Irregularities in COVID-19 Management: Karnataka Probe Report Reveals Large Scale Misappropriation
UEFA Issues Fines and Threats Over Financial Misconduct
Enforcement Directorate Detains Data Entry Operator in Major Financial Misconduct Case
Officials Face Charges Over Rs 10.5 Lakh Fertiliser Misappropriation in MP
Sebi Clampdown: Karvy and CMD Parthasarathy's Assets Attached Over Misappropriation Scandal