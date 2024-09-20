China and Japan Reach Consensus on Fukushima Water Discharge

China and Japan have reached a consensus in August regarding the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday. This resolution ends a diplomatic dispute that had persisted for over two years.

In August 2023, Beijing described the release as "a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications," following Tokyo's initiation to discharge treated radioactive water from Fukushima. China's ban on all Japanese aquatic products prompted Japan to criticize China's claims, which they described as "scientifically unfounded." The International Atomic Energy Agency had declared that the water discharge plan met international standards and would have a "negligible" impact on humans and the environment.

The two nations have agreed on Japan setting up a long-term international monitoring arrangement, allowing independent sampling and monitoring by stakeholders, as per the Chinese foreign ministry's statement. However, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning clarified that this consensus does not immediately lead to the resumption of Japanese aquatic imports, which will be gradually phased in following further technical consultations.

