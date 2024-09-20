Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Lallu Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election,' Cites Constitutional Concerns

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu has voiced strong opposition against the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it undermines constitutional principles. He criticized the BJP for ignoring major national issues such as unemployment and the caste census. Other political leaders have also echoed these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:14 IST
Ajay Kumar Lallu Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election,' Cites Constitutional Concerns
Former President of UP Congress Committee Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu, has expressed strong opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, stating that it contradicts the constitutional framework. 'The Constitution clearly states that dissolving the Vidhan Sabha before its scheduled time would affect the democratic rights of citizens,' Lallu emphasized.

He further asserted that the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' contradicts the fundamental objectives of the Constitution. 'Additionally, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' contradicts the fundamental objectives of the constitution,' Lallu said while speaking to ANI. Lallu also criticized the BJP for not addressing pressing national issues, including unemployment and the caste census.

'Why doesn't the BJP address major issues like unemployment and the caste census? A recent index revealed that India ranks 111th out of 125 countries in terms of hunger. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah need to consider how to improve the country's image,' he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP over the initiative, questioning the cost-effectiveness of the proposal. 'If they really want to save expenses, why does BJP conduct so many rallies?' said the SP chief.

The Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which suggests simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. The High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024