Ajay Kumar Lallu Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election,' Cites Constitutional Concerns
Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu has voiced strong opposition against the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it undermines constitutional principles. He criticized the BJP for ignoring major national issues such as unemployment and the caste census. Other political leaders have also echoed these concerns.
Former President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu, has expressed strong opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, stating that it contradicts the constitutional framework. 'The Constitution clearly states that dissolving the Vidhan Sabha before its scheduled time would affect the democratic rights of citizens,' Lallu emphasized.
He further asserted that the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' contradicts the fundamental objectives of the Constitution. 'Additionally, the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' contradicts the fundamental objectives of the constitution,' Lallu said while speaking to ANI. Lallu also criticized the BJP for not addressing pressing national issues, including unemployment and the caste census.
'Why doesn't the BJP address major issues like unemployment and the caste census? A recent index revealed that India ranks 111th out of 125 countries in terms of hunger. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah need to consider how to improve the country's image,' he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP over the initiative, questioning the cost-effectiveness of the proposal. 'If they really want to save expenses, why does BJP conduct so many rallies?' said the SP chief.
The Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which suggests simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. The High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.
