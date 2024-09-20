Supreme Court Denies Transfer of Revanth Reddy's Trial in Cash-for-Vote Case

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to transfer the 2015 cash-for-vote trial involving Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outside the state, while also accepting his apology for comments made against the court's decision to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan instructed authorities not to interfere with the prosecution. Moreover, the Director General of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) was directed not to report to Reddy about the ongoing prosecution.

The court further emphasized the need for mutual respect among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, advising constitutional functionaries to adhere to their respective roles as defined by the Constitution. They noted that while fair criticism of court orders is acceptable, comments should remain within respectful boundaries.

Revanth Reddy initially questioned the expediency of bail granted to K Kavitha compared to others like Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal. Although the court dismissed a petition seeking to transfer the trial to Bhopal, it recognized concerns raised about potential influence on witnesses and the complainant due to Reddy's political standing.

The allegations date back to Revanth Reddy's tenure as a member of the Telugu Desam Party, where he and co-accused were purportedly involved in attempting to manipulate the vote bank of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party during the 2015 biennial elections. (ANI)

