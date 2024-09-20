Left Menu

EU Grants €35 Billion Loan to War-Stricken Ukraine

The European Union has approved a loan of up to €35 billion to support Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Announced by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her Kyiv visit, this loan is part of a G7 initiative to utilize proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:06 IST
EU Grants €35 Billion Loan to War-Stricken Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union will grant a loan of up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) to Ukraine, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday, during her visit to Kyiv.

The loan is part of a broader G7 plan to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. 'Relentless Russian attacks mean Ukraine needs continued EU support,' said von der Leyen in a post on X.

Ukraine faces significant financial challenges after over two years of warfare, which have devastated its infrastructure, including the loss of about 9 gigawatts (GW) of energy facilities. The G7 countries froze approximately $300 billion of Russian assets following the invasion and committed to aiding Ukraine. Most of these funds will be directed towards military aid, while a smaller portion will support other needs of Kyiv. The first tranche is expected in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024