BharatPe Fraud Scandal: Brother-in-law of Co-founder Arrested in $81-Crore Case

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has made a significant arrest in the ongoing BharatPe fraud investigation. Deepak Gupta, brother-in-law of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, was taken into custody on Friday over alleged misappropriation of funds with the fintech company.

Gupta's arrest comes after an FIR was filed in May 2023 against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members, citing a Rs 81-crore fraud case. EOW officials revealed that Gupta is currently being interrogated, marking the second arrest in this high-profile case.

Earlier, in August, the EOW had apprehended Amit Kumar Bansal, who was linked to non-existent firms that received substantial payments from BharatPe between 2019 and 2021. BharatPe accused Grover and his associates of causing significant financial losses through illegitimate transactions, bogus payments, and fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)