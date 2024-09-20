Delhi Police Invoke MCOCA on Gangster Hashim Baba and Accomplices

The Delhi Police have slapped the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on notorious gangster Hashim Baba and eight members of his gang due to their continuous involvement in criminal activities, authorities confirmed on Friday. Baba, incarcerated since 2020, faces multiple cases including murder conspiracy, extortion, and arms violations.

Those recently implicated under MCOCA include Rashid Cablewala, Sachin Golu, Sohail, and Shahrukh, who are accused of partaking in various criminal ventures while being part of Baba's gang.

MCOCA provisions are specifically tied to certain cases dating back to 2013. In a coordinated effort, the Delhi Special Police Cell and the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) arrested two key operatives, Anas Khan (18) and Asad Ameen (21), linked to the gang, following the public murder of gym owner Nadir Shah in South Delhi on September 12.

The suspects were injured during the police encounter, which resulted in the recovery of three pistols and nine live cartridges. Anas Khan is also wanted in four other cases in Delhi, including two murders and two attempted murders. The MCOC Act aims to clamp down on organized and underworld crime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)