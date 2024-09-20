Left Menu

LIC Mutual Fund Launches New Manufacturing Fund Targeting Rs 60,000 Crore AUM This Fiscal

LIC Mutual Fund has introduced a new Manufacturing Fund, an open-ended equity scheme aiming for an asset under management of Rs 60,000 crore this fiscal. The scheme focuses on companies within the manufacturing sector and will remain open for subscription until October 4, with unit allotment on October 11. Future SIP options aim to be even more accessible to low-income investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LIC Mutual Fund has launched a new Manufacturing Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, aiming to achieve an asset under management of Rs 60,000 crore for this fiscal year.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be available for subscription until October 4, with units under the scheme set to be allotted on October 11. The scheme is benchmarked to the Nifty India Manufacturing Index (Total Return Index).

The objective is to provide a diversified portfolio in the manufacturing sector, covering industries such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and heavy engineering. ''Our goal is to create wealth for investors,'' said R K Jha, Managing Director and CEO of LIC Mutual Fund. Jha also mentioned future plans including reduced SIP options for low-income investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024