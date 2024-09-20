Left Menu

Tribals Protest Unmet Demands at Thane Collectorate

Several hundred tribals protested in Thane, seeking solutions to their longstanding issues. Despite multiple government resolutions, critical concerns about employment, water supply, land rights, and health services remain unresolved. The Forest Rights Act 2006 has not been implemented properly. Further protests are planned if demands are not met soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST
Tribals Protest Unmet Demands at Thane Collectorate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several hundred tribals gathered in front of the Thane collectorate and in Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad on Friday, protesting the government's inaction on their long-standing demands.

The protesters pointed out that despite numerous government resolutions and promises, key issues related to employment, water supply, land rights, and basic health services remain unresolved.

They also criticized the improper implementation of the Forest Rights Act 2006. ''If our demands are not met soon, we will start protesting at the panchayat samiti offices from September 23,'' warned Shramjivi Sanghatana president Rambhau Warna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024