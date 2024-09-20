Tribals Protest Unmet Demands at Thane Collectorate
Several hundred tribals protested in Thane, seeking solutions to their longstanding issues. Despite multiple government resolutions, critical concerns about employment, water supply, land rights, and health services remain unresolved. The Forest Rights Act 2006 has not been implemented properly. Further protests are planned if demands are not met soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Several hundred tribals gathered in front of the Thane collectorate and in Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad on Friday, protesting the government's inaction on their long-standing demands.
The protesters pointed out that despite numerous government resolutions and promises, key issues related to employment, water supply, land rights, and basic health services remain unresolved.
They also criticized the improper implementation of the Forest Rights Act 2006. ''If our demands are not met soon, we will start protesting at the panchayat samiti offices from September 23,'' warned Shramjivi Sanghatana president Rambhau Warna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Northern States Set to Discuss Labour Reforms and Employment Generation
Steady Pound Eyes Modest Weekly Gains Ahead of U.S. Employment Data
Puducherry's Integrated Educational Reforms: Technology and Employment
Tripura's Unemployment Debate: 20,000 Jobs Filled, More to Come
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Climb Amid Positive Service Activity Data Despite Mixed Employment Reports