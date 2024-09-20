Tribals Protest Unmet Demands at Thane Collectorate

Several hundred tribals gathered in front of the Thane collectorate and in Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad on Friday, protesting the government's inaction on their long-standing demands.

The protesters pointed out that despite numerous government resolutions and promises, key issues related to employment, water supply, land rights, and basic health services remain unresolved.

They also criticized the improper implementation of the Forest Rights Act 2006. ''If our demands are not met soon, we will start protesting at the panchayat samiti offices from September 23,'' warned Shramjivi Sanghatana president Rambhau Warna.

(With inputs from agencies.)