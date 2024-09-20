BharatPe Scandal: Ex-Executive Deepak Gupta Remanded for 5 Days
Delhi's Saket Court remanded Deepak Gupta, ex-head of administration at BharatPe, to five days police custody over a Rs 72 crore forgery case. Allegations include bogus vendor payments. The investigation seeks to recover evidence from Gupta's personal computer and establish links with other accused.
Delhi's Saket Court on Friday ordered Deepak Gupta, former head of administration and procurement at BharatPe, to five days of police custody. Gupta faces arrest over alleged cheating and forgery totaling Rs 72 crore, involving dubious vendor payments. Ashneer Grover and others are also implicated.
Judicial Magistrate (First Class) granted Delhi police's EoW the five-day custody for thorough investigation. The judge referenced Gupta's disclosure, noting that purchase orders were made under others' instruction and processed via his personal computer, which authorities aim to recover. Email exchanges between Gupta and Amit Bansal are also under scrutiny.
Delhi police initially sought a 10-day detention to probe Gupta's ties to co-accused Amit Bansal and track the fund flow. Gupta's counsel contested the arrest, emphasizing Gupta's cooperation with inquiries and suggesting the lack of a fact-finding committee. The court recognized the complexity, meriting further custodial interrogation.
