Union Health Ministry's Major Milestones in 100 Days

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday highlighted the significant milestones achieved by the Union Health Ministry in the first 100 days of the current government. He reported a substantial investment of around Rs 15 lakh crores across various ministries, focusing on speed and scale.

Nadda announced the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme to include all senior citizens, aged 70 years and above, irrespective of income group. This expansion, set to benefit around 6 crore individuals, will be operational from October. At the same event, he detailed the launch of the U-WIN Portal for comprehensive digitization of vaccination services under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

Further advancements include a shorter treatment regime for TB under the National TB Elimination Programme and the deployment of BHISHM Cubes for emergency medical care. Also noteworthy were drone services for medical deliveries and an impressive increase in medical colleges and MBBS seats, ensuring better healthcare access across India.

