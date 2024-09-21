Left Menu

NIT Patna Student Found Dead in Hostel Room; Investigation Underway

A student from NIT Patna, originally from Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in her hostel room. Police have registered a case and recovered a suicide note. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna was discovered dead in her hostel room, the police confirmed on Saturday. The body, found on Friday, was hanging in her room at Kadambini Hostel on the NIT Patna's Bihta Campus.

According to police, the deceased hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Following the discovery, a case has been registered, and the body was sent to Danapur Hospital for autopsy and further medical examination.

Authorities also recovered a suicide note from the student's room. The Patna Police issued a statement saying, "On 20.09.2024, information was received from NIT Campus Bihta, Bihar at around 22:00 hrs that a NIT student has committed suicide by hanging herself in her room on the fourth floor of Kadambini Hostel. The ESIC Hospital doctor declared her dead upon our arrival." The statement further added, "The body has been sent to Danapur Hospital for postmortem, a case has been registered, and an FSL team informed for necessary action. The room has been sealed and the investigation is focusing on all aspects. The deceased's family has been notified."

(With inputs from agencies.)

