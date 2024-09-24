Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Adopts TB Patients, Champions Development in Kra Daadi District

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) adopts two TB patients in Kra Daadi District under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. During his visit, he reviewed development projects and emphasized health, education, infrastructure, and tourism for socio-economic growth in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:11 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Adopts TB Patients, Champions Development in Kra Daadi District
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has taken a significant step in the fight against tuberculosis by adopting two TB patients from Kra Daadi District. As a Ni-Kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Governor visited the district and personally interacted with one of the adopted patients at Tali on Monday.

Apart from his health interventions, the Governor reviewed several developmental programs and schemes in Tali, located around 90 km from the district headquarters, Palin. He vowed to provide monthly prescribed food baskets to the adopted patients, encouraging them to consume nutritious food and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Governor Parnaik called on affluent individuals and social activists to adopt TB patients, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 ambition to eliminate TB in India by 2025. He urged health officials to increase door-to-door awareness campaigns about healthy living and the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During his visit, he also made history by being the first Governor to visit Pipsorang and Tali, the most remote administrative circles in Kra Daadi. The Governor met with villagers from the Vibrant Border Villages scheme, discussing how development could foster reverse migration and secure border areas.

Focusing on four key sectors—health, education, infrastructure, and tourism—Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of hands-on government engagement. He encouraged use of technology for effective planning, execution, and monitoring of development projects.

Arunachal Pradesh officials, including State Minister Balo Raja, MLA Jikke Tako, and District Medical Officer Chasen Lowang Mallo, accompanied the Governor during his groundbreaking visit. They discussed initiatives to improve the district's socio-economic fabric, including healthcare, educational outreach, and tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024