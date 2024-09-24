Arunachal Pradesh Governor Adopts TB Patients, Champions Development in Kra Daadi District

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has taken a significant step in the fight against tuberculosis by adopting two TB patients from Kra Daadi District. As a Ni-Kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Governor visited the district and personally interacted with one of the adopted patients at Tali on Monday.

Apart from his health interventions, the Governor reviewed several developmental programs and schemes in Tali, located around 90 km from the district headquarters, Palin. He vowed to provide monthly prescribed food baskets to the adopted patients, encouraging them to consume nutritious food and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Governor Parnaik called on affluent individuals and social activists to adopt TB patients, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 ambition to eliminate TB in India by 2025. He urged health officials to increase door-to-door awareness campaigns about healthy living and the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During his visit, he also made history by being the first Governor to visit Pipsorang and Tali, the most remote administrative circles in Kra Daadi. The Governor met with villagers from the Vibrant Border Villages scheme, discussing how development could foster reverse migration and secure border areas.

Focusing on four key sectors—health, education, infrastructure, and tourism—Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of hands-on government engagement. He encouraged use of technology for effective planning, execution, and monitoring of development projects.

Arunachal Pradesh officials, including State Minister Balo Raja, MLA Jikke Tako, and District Medical Officer Chasen Lowang Mallo, accompanied the Governor during his groundbreaking visit. They discussed initiatives to improve the district's socio-economic fabric, including healthcare, educational outreach, and tourism potential.

