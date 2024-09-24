China's Role in Supplying Foreign Parts to Russian Weapons in Ukraine War

Approximately 60% of the foreign components found in Russian weapons on Ukrainian battlefields are sourced from China, Ukraine's presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk revealed on Tuesday. He noted that extensive discussions have taken place with manufacturers over this issue.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is labeled as the 'biggest problem,' with vital parts for surveillance, drones, and missiles also coming from the US, Netherlands, Japan, and Switzerland among other Western nations. Although China and Russia maintain strong trade relations, Beijing denies supplying weaponry or being involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Vlasiuk highlighted the European Union's potential to impede the flow of Western products to Russia, such as targeting Russia's nuclear firm Rosatom and logistical and financial institutions. He also praised a recent U.S. sanctions package on IT, suggesting it has been quite effective since its implementation earlier this month.

