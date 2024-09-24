Adani Firms Join Forces for Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions have entered the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, as revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was founded during COP28 with the adoption of the UAE Declaration of Action. This coalition brings together top global utilities and power companies to develop grids ready for renewable energy, promoting clean energy solutions and advancing electrification.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) are the first Indian companies in their respective sectors to join this global alliance, according to the statement.

AGEL will focus on initiatives such as building clean power, enhancing energy security, and improving energy efficiency. Meanwhile, AESL will concentrate on developing a reliable grid infrastructure for green energy transmission and distribution.

Both AGEL and AESL are striving to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

