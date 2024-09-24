Left Menu

Adani Firms Join Forces for Net Zero Alliance

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions have joined the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, a coalition established at COP28 aimed at promoting renewable energy and electrification. As the first Indian companies to join, AGEL and AESL are committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 while enhancing energy security and grid infrastructure.

  • India

Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions have entered the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, as revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was founded during COP28 with the adoption of the UAE Declaration of Action. This coalition brings together top global utilities and power companies to develop grids ready for renewable energy, promoting clean energy solutions and advancing electrification.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) are the first Indian companies in their respective sectors to join this global alliance, according to the statement.

AGEL will focus on initiatives such as building clean power, enhancing energy security, and improving energy efficiency. Meanwhile, AESL will concentrate on developing a reliable grid infrastructure for green energy transmission and distribution.

Both AGEL and AESL are striving to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

