Swift Justice: Trio Arrested After Gwalior Businessman Robbery

Three men who robbed a businessman in Gwalior were arrested following a shootout with police. Prime suspect Arun Chouhan was injured and is in hospital. The police apprehended the other two suspects, Pramod Tomar and Chhotu Jatav, all with prior criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:27 IST
Gwalior SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals who participated in the robbery of a businessman in Gwalior were apprehended after a brief confrontation with police early Tuesday morning, according to an officer. The encounter took place near Kheriya Mirdha village under Behta police outpost at about 5 am.

The chief suspect, Arun Chouhan, sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and is undergoing treatment at Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH). The other two suspects, Pramod Tomar and Chhotu Jatav, were also captured. All three have previous criminal records including robbery and attempted murder. On Monday night, the trio allegedly robbed a jewelry businessman at gunpoint, fleeing with a bag of gold and cash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar Sagar reported that the police acted on a tip-off and tracked the suspects to Kheriya Mirdha village where a shootout ensued, injuring Chouhan. The other two suspects were subsequently detained, and the stolen property was recovered. A reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for their capture. The suspects also have a history of committing crimes in multiple districts. No police personnel were injured in the encounter. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

