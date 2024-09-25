Tragic Death of Woman Following Illegal Abortion Sparks Arrests in Pune

In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old woman succumbed to complications following an illegal abortion at her home in Pune, Maharashtra. In connection with the case, the police have arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law, with her mother-in-law also facing charges.

Authorities disclosed that the four-month-old foetus was discovered buried on the family's farm. A private doctor, who was called in to perform the abortion, is also under investigation, police officials confirmed.

The woman, who married in 2017 and had two kids, became pregnant for the third time. It is suspected that once the family learned the foetus was female, they orchestrated the abortion. An officer explained that her condition deteriorated due to severe bleeding and she died while being taken to the hospital.

The woman's brother reported the incident, leading to the arrests. The foetus has been exhumed and sent for a postmortem. The Pune Rural Police have filed a case under sections 91, 90, and 85 of the BNS, with further investigations ongoing.

