Jammu and Kashmir's Pink Polling Stations Revolutionize Female Voter Participation

In a groundbreaking initiative, a pink polling station was established in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as Phase 2 of the assembly elections commenced on Wednesday. Pink polling stations have been set up in other districts of Jammu-Kashmir too, including Reasi and Naushera among others.

This unique polling station, entirely managed by women, aims to create a welcoming environment and encourage greater female participation in the electoral process. Local officials have highlighted the significance of this women-centric approach, which is designed to attract and empower women voters in the region.

In the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir a total of 1,176,441 men and 1,151,042 women cast their votes, as per data released by the Election Commission of India. Women voter turnout exceeded that of men in Jammu and Kashmir's six out of the 24 constituencies that went to polls on September 18. Voting for the second phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat, and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat. Raina offered prayers at Thakurdwara Temple ahead of the second phase of assembly elections. "I hope there will be good voting and new records will be set. This is a matter of joy for democracy. I urge the people of J&K to vote freely and without fear. Vote for strengthening democracy, for a new and happy Jammu & Kashmir," Raina said.

The seats on which elections are being conducted include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Other constituencies include Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

(With inputs from agencies.)