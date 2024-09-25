BJP to Lay Siege on Karnataka CM's Residence Over MUDA Scam Investigation

BJP leaders and workers will lay siege to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence on Wednesday, demanding his resignation. This follows the High Court's dismissal of his plea challenging the governor's decision to sanction an investigation into the alleged MUDA scam.

The Congress has dismissed calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, accusing the governor's office of being misused by the ruling BJP at the Centre. Siddaramaiah intends to appeal the High Court's single bench order.

Siddaramaiah claims the BJP and JD(S) are targeting him for his pro-poor schemes and fight for social justice. He expressed confidence in the law, urging people to see the alleged political retribution behind the fabricated charges in the MUDA case.

Despite Siddaramaiah's vows to fight the legal battle, BJP leaders argue he has lost the moral authority to remain in office following the High Court verdict.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's allotment of sites to his wife. Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the Governor's order did not exhibit a lack of application of mind.

Allegations state that MUDA illegally allotted 14 prime-location sites in Mysuru city to Siddaramaiah's wife. An interim High Court order on August 19 had temporarily directed a special court in Bengaluru to defer proceedings and take no action based on the Governor's sanction. (ANI)

