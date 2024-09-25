Left Menu

BJP to Lay Siege on Karnataka CM's Residence Over MUDA Scam Investigation

The BJP will protest at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's residence, demanding his resignation after the High Court dismissed his plea against investigating the MUDA scam. Siddaramaiah vows to fight legally, alleging political retribution. The Congress rejected his resignation, accusing the governor’s office of misuse by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:19 IST
BJP to Lay Siege on Karnataka CM's Residence Over MUDA Scam Investigation
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders and workers will lay siege to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's official residence on Wednesday, demanding his resignation. This follows the High Court's dismissal of his plea challenging the governor's decision to sanction an investigation into the alleged MUDA scam.

The Congress has dismissed calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation, accusing the governor's office of being misused by the ruling BJP at the Centre. Siddaramaiah intends to appeal the High Court's single bench order.

Siddaramaiah claims the BJP and JD(S) are targeting him for his pro-poor schemes and fight for social justice. He expressed confidence in the law, urging people to see the alleged political retribution behind the fabricated charges in the MUDA case.

Despite Siddaramaiah's vows to fight the legal battle, BJP leaders argue he has lost the moral authority to remain in office following the High Court verdict.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's allotment of sites to his wife. Justice Nagaprasanna ruled that the Governor's order did not exhibit a lack of application of mind.

Allegations state that MUDA illegally allotted 14 prime-location sites in Mysuru city to Siddaramaiah's wife. An interim High Court order on August 19 had temporarily directed a special court in Bengaluru to defer proceedings and take no action based on the Governor's sanction. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024