Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Nine-Year-Old in Pune

A nine-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic leopard attack in Junnar tehsil, Pune district, forest officials confirmed.

The boy, Bhupesh Jadhav, had gone to a farm near his house in Tejiwadi, Junnar, early on Wednesday to answer nature's call, accompanied by his grandfather. Deputy Conservator of Forests Amol Satpute said, "It appears the leopard, emerging from nearby sugarcane farms, attacked the boy outside and dragged him into the fields. His body was found with severe neck injuries."

Jadhav's parents, brick kiln laborers from Ahmednagar district, are devastated by the loss. Authorities have urged local residents to stay vigilant, as the leopard is still at large. The attack has caused widespread panic, raising concerns among locals. The forest department inspected the site and implemented precautionary measures.

Speaking to ANI, a forest department official said, "We received information about a leopard attack in Pune this morning. The forest team inspected the district and warned residents to stay alert. We will try to track the leopard's movements using trap cameras or cages. CCTV footage shows leopard movement, and we have advised people to go outside in groups."

