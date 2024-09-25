Tripura CM Advocates Following Mukherjee and Upadhyay's Ideologies for National Development
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of adhering to the philosophies of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for the country's development. Addressing a state-level event, Saha highlighted the impact of PM Modi's initiatives and awarded contributors to social work and essay competition winners.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the necessity of embracing the ideologies of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for national progress during a state-level event on Wednesday.
Addressing the celebration at Rabindra Bhawan, Saha reinforced that Indian civilization's democratic roots align with Upadhyay's belief in indigenous philosophies. The Chief Minister noted past governments' neglect in promoting these thinkers' philosophies, but credited PM Narendra Modi for implementing numerous welfare projects based on their principles.
The event saw the posthumous awarding of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Solidarity Award to Brajesh Chakraborty, accepted by Gayatri Chakraborty. Additionally, winners of a college-level essay competition on Upadhyay were honored. Anirban Ganguly and other dignitaries were also in attendance. In another program, Saha paid tribute to Mukherjee at the BJP Pradesh Party office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This is the right time to be in India, says PM Narendra Modi addressing SEMICON India 2024.
Ganjam District Residents Protest for Railway Development
Bharat Biotech Partners with Alopexx for Global Anti-Microbial Vaccine Development
Rural Development Ministry Greenlights New Road Projects in Three States
Eastern Region Headlines Review: Key Developments at 5 PM