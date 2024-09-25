Left Menu

Tripura CM Advocates Following Mukherjee and Upadhyay's Ideologies for National Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of adhering to the philosophies of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for the country's development. Addressing a state-level event, Saha highlighted the impact of PM Modi's initiatives and awarded contributors to social work and essay competition winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:50 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the necessity of embracing the ideologies of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for national progress during a state-level event on Wednesday.

Addressing the celebration at Rabindra Bhawan, Saha reinforced that Indian civilization's democratic roots align with Upadhyay's belief in indigenous philosophies. The Chief Minister noted past governments' neglect in promoting these thinkers' philosophies, but credited PM Narendra Modi for implementing numerous welfare projects based on their principles.

The event saw the posthumous awarding of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Solidarity Award to Brajesh Chakraborty, accepted by Gayatri Chakraborty. Additionally, winners of a college-level essay competition on Upadhyay were honored. Anirban Ganguly and other dignitaries were also in attendance. In another program, Saha paid tribute to Mukherjee at the BJP Pradesh Party office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

