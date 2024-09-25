Left Menu

Amit Shah Asserts NDA's Commitment to Maharashtra's Development Amid Election Preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged with BJP leaders and workers in Maharashtra, emphasizing the NDA government's capability to foster the state's development under PM Modi's leadership. Amid upcoming assembly elections, Shah criticized the MVA alliance, urging NDA workers to secure a significant majority.

Updated: 25-09-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/X: @AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in thorough discussions with party leaders and workers in Nashik on Wednesday, asserting that only the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can expedite Maharashtra's development. Shah criticized the MVA alliance, calling it anti-Dalit, anti-farmer, and anti-women, and emphasized the NDA's commitment to inclusive growth. 'Today, after interacting with officials and senior workers from North Maharashtra in Nashik, I feel energized. Maharashtra BJP workers are poised to bring the NDA government back to power by engaging with citizens door-to-door,' Shah posted on X.

On Tuesday, Shah attended a meeting with BJP officials from the Vidarbha Region. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present. Shah shared on X, 'In the Nagpur division meeting, I had detailed discussions with party workers and officials. Under Modi ji's leadership, the NDA government in Maharashtra has achieved new milestones in development and welfare by including every section. It is every worker's responsibility to ensure an NDA government with a significant majority to save Maharashtra from the MVA alliance.'

Shah also interacted with officials and senior workers from Marathwada in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reiterating the NDA's dedication to the upliftment of all sections, including women and farmers. 'Today, I spoke with officials and senior workers from Marathwada division in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. NDA workers in Maharashtra are committed to reinstating the NDA government,' he stated.

In preparation for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shah chaired a meeting of Mahayuti leaders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The legislative elections will take place in 288 constituencies, though the Election Commission has not yet announced the dates. The contest will be between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

(With inputs from agencies.)

