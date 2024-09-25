Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Praise for Supporting Recruitment of Professors and Librarians

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday affirmed that his administration is committed to providing relief to all segments of society. The announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians, who visited the Chief Minister to express their gratitude following a favorable High Court verdict.

The delegation expressed profound thanks to the Chief Minister for extricating them from legal difficulties. They lamented that previous administrations had neglected their concerns, but Mann's leadership has brought them much-needed support. The state government has developed a robust recruitment mechanism, ensuring that over 45,000 appointments have remained unchallenged in the courts thus far, as noted in an official press release.

Mann cited the allocation of government jobs based strictly on merit as a significant achievement for Punjab. He noted that the selection of these youth for government positions underscores their eligibility and competence. A representative of the Librarian front acknowledged the Chief Minister's pivotal role in this transformative initiative, which has revitalized recruitment in government colleges after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Assistant Professor Dr. Sohel highlighted the historic nature of these appointments, initiated in 2021 and safeguarded by the current administration, expressing gratitude for their inclusion in the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)