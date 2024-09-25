Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Praise for Supporting Recruitment of Professors and Librarians

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has been lauded for his efforts to provide relief and support to the people, especially 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians. The delegation thanked him for resolving their legal issues and ensuring merit-based recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:14 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Praise for Supporting Recruitment of Professors and Librarians
Delegation of 1158 assistant professors and librarians met with CM Mann. (Photo: Punjab CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday affirmed that his administration is committed to providing relief to all segments of society. The announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians, who visited the Chief Minister to express their gratitude following a favorable High Court verdict.

The delegation expressed profound thanks to the Chief Minister for extricating them from legal difficulties. They lamented that previous administrations had neglected their concerns, but Mann's leadership has brought them much-needed support. The state government has developed a robust recruitment mechanism, ensuring that over 45,000 appointments have remained unchallenged in the courts thus far, as noted in an official press release.

Mann cited the allocation of government jobs based strictly on merit as a significant achievement for Punjab. He noted that the selection of these youth for government positions underscores their eligibility and competence. A representative of the Librarian front acknowledged the Chief Minister's pivotal role in this transformative initiative, which has revitalized recruitment in government colleges after a hiatus of more than 20 years. Assistant Professor Dr. Sohel highlighted the historic nature of these appointments, initiated in 2021 and safeguarded by the current administration, expressing gratitude for their inclusion in the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024