Envision Energy and TÜV Nord Forge Strategic Partnership for Wind Power Innovation

Envision Energy and TÜV Nord have formalized a strategic partnership during WindEnergy Hamburg, signing a memorandum aimed at advancing Envision's wind power supply chain. The collaboration encompasses nine key areas, including technological research, certification, quality management, and internationalization strategy.

The global wind power sector is expanding rapidly, demanding adherence to rigorous international standards. Leading global wind turbine orders in recent years, Envision Energy remains steadfast in pursuing international growth and industry leadership.

Envision's 10 MW drivetrain for onshore wind turbines, now certified by TÜV Nord, represents a significant innovation in drivetrain structural design. This milestone underscores Envision's commitment to technological excellence and market competitiveness.

Mr. Yimin Lou of Envision emphasized the company's dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products to meet global market needs. He highlighted the importance of TÜV Nord as a key partner in establishing new certification models and stringent safety standards.

Mr. Alexander Ohff of TÜV Nord praised Envision's technological prowess and market leadership. He reiterated TÜV Nord's commitment to supporting technological advancements and the broader transition to renewable energy.

The partnership is already yielding results, with multiple SSDA projects and supplier manufacturing assessments completed. This ensures high-quality, timely project deliveries and enhances Envision's international competitiveness.

Furthermore, the collaboration has produced several new technology certification white papers, facilitating the application of Envision's innovations to turbine models and boosting global project standards.

