Madhya Pradesh Police Arrest Three for Abduction, Rape, and Murder of Five-Year-Old in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the abduction, rape, and murder of a five-year-old girl who had been missing for two days from her home in Bhopal, officials announced on Thursday. The child vanished on Tuesday afternoon from her residence in the Shahjahanabad locality while her parents were away.

On Thursday, law enforcement discovered the child's body inside a neighbor's water tank. Bhopal Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra revealed, "In the Shahjahanabad area, a case of abduction was registered two days ago after reports of the minor going missing. Over 100 officers were deployed in the search. On Thursday, it was uncovered that a youth killed the minor and concealed her body in a house opposite her own."

The police swiftly identified and arrested two additional suspects who were involved. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. Mishra emphasized that severe measures would be taken against the perpetrators. "The primary accused, who was known to the girl, lured her near his house before committing the crime," he stated. Preliminary findings also indicate that the girl's mother and sister aided in hiding evidence.

Further investigations are ongoing.

