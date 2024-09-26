ED Seeks Fugitive Economic Offender Status for Fake Degree Accused in Shimla

The Shimla Sub-Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has submitted an application under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, against two individuals in connection with an alleged fake degree scam involving Manav Bharati University in Solan. The application was submitted to the Special Court (PMLA) in Shimla on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the application targets Ashoni Kanwar, wife of Raj Kumar Rana, and Mandeep Rana, son of Raj Kumar Rana. The case alleges that through the sale of fake degrees, Rajkumar Rana and his associates generated Proceeds of Crime (POC) amounting to approximately Rs 387 crore.

The investigation revealed that Ashoni Kanwar and Mandeep Rana were residing in Australia. Despite being summoned, they did not participate in the investigation. A prosecution complaint was filed with the Special Court (PMLA) on December 12, 2022, which was acknowledged by the court on January 4, 2023. Open-ended nonbailable warrants were issued against the accused on November 4, 2023, following their non-compliance. The ED now seeks to initiate proceedings under the FEOA, 2018, to declare them fugitive economic offenders.

