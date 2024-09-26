Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Omar Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi on J-K Statehood, Asserts Center's Authority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took jabs at NC leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their statehood remarks during the J-K election campaign. Addressing a rally in Kathua, Shah underscored that statehood can only be restored by the Center, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to end terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:24 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Omar Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi on J-K Statehood, Asserts Center's Authority
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lambasted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their remarks on statehood during the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that only the Centre can restore it. Addressing an election rally in Kathua, Shah accused Abdullah of contesting from two seats out of fear.

'Omar Abdullah is dreaming of becoming the CM again. Two phases of voting have concluded, and in these two phases, NC and Congress have been wiped out. Omar sahib used to say that he would not fight elections till Jammu and Kashmir gets statehood,' Shah remarked. 'Now, he is contesting from two separate seats because he is scared. I stated clearly in Parliament that statehood would be restored after elections in Jammu & Kashmir. Rahul Baba, only the BJP can restore statehood, not the opposition.'

Shah also highlighted the polling turnout, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to eradicating terrorism in the region. 'Farooq Sahib, those days are over when one could secure a Lok Sabha seat with just 8,000 votes. Now democracy has strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir,' he said.

The first and second phases of the J-K assembly polls were held on September 18 and 25, respectively. The third and final phase of voting is scheduled for October 1, with the vote count set for October 8. These elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held after nearly a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024