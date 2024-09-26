Amit Shah Criticizes Omar Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi on J-K Statehood, Asserts Center's Authority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lambasted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their remarks on statehood during the election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that only the Centre can restore it. Addressing an election rally in Kathua, Shah accused Abdullah of contesting from two seats out of fear.

'Omar Abdullah is dreaming of becoming the CM again. Two phases of voting have concluded, and in these two phases, NC and Congress have been wiped out. Omar sahib used to say that he would not fight elections till Jammu and Kashmir gets statehood,' Shah remarked. 'Now, he is contesting from two separate seats because he is scared. I stated clearly in Parliament that statehood would be restored after elections in Jammu & Kashmir. Rahul Baba, only the BJP can restore statehood, not the opposition.'

Shah also highlighted the polling turnout, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to eradicating terrorism in the region. 'Farooq Sahib, those days are over when one could secure a Lok Sabha seat with just 8,000 votes. Now democracy has strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir,' he said.

The first and second phases of the J-K assembly polls were held on September 18 and 25, respectively. The third and final phase of voting is scheduled for October 1, with the vote count set for October 8. These elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, are being held after nearly a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)