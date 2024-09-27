Tragic Minibus Accident in Virudhnagar Claims Four Lives
A minibus accident in Mamspuram Gandhi Nagar, Virudhnagar, led to the deaths of four individuals, including two children. Ten others were injured. Investigations are ongoing.
Four people, including two schoolgoing children, died after a minibus overturned in the Mamspuram Gandhi Nagar area on Friday morning, the Virudhnagar District Collector said. Ten people sustained injuries in the accident, according to district officials.
The tragic incident occurred near Srivilliputhur, a municipality town in the region. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene.
Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and prevent future occurrences. The local community is mourning the loss of the victims.
