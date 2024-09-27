Left Menu

Tragic Minibus Accident in Virudhnagar Claims Four Lives

A minibus accident in Mamspuram Gandhi Nagar, Virudhnagar, led to the deaths of four individuals, including two children. Ten others were injured. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:25 IST
Visual from site of accident in Virudhnagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including two schoolgoing children, died after a minibus overturned in the Mamspuram Gandhi Nagar area on Friday morning, the Virudhnagar District Collector said. Ten people sustained injuries in the accident, according to district officials.

The tragic incident occurred near Srivilliputhur, a municipality town in the region. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene.

Authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and prevent future occurrences. The local community is mourning the loss of the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

