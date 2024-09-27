Left Menu

21st CPA Zone III Conference Kicks Off in Mizoram

The 21st CPA Zone III Conference, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, convenes in Mizoram to discuss legislative sanctity and regional development. Key attendees include Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The conference covers topics such as the ASEAN vision and strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:11 IST
Inaugural Function of the 21st Annual General Conference of the CPA India Region Zone -III (Photo/ X @CMOMizoram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 21st CPA Zone III Conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Complex in Aizawl on Friday. Key figures in attendance included Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Mizoram Legislative Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, along with nine other Presiding Officers from North-Eastern States.

An Executive Committee meeting was held prior to the conference, themed 'Fostering Legislative Sanctity.' The conference will discuss sub-themes such as the inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation and the merger of the Ministry of DONER with NEC for better strategic planning and project coordination.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), established in 1911, is an international community committed to fostering democratic governance. CPA India Region was established in 2004 and has organized 10 conferences. The North Eastern Region has hosted 20 regional conferences, reflecting the area's commitment to democratic processes. Efforts are underway to boost development in the North-East, making it a potential trade hub and tourism center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

