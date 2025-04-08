Left Menu

Assam: Ambitious High-Speed Corridors to Boost Connectivity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for three high-speed corridors to revolutionize state connectivity. The goal is to reach Silchar and Dibrugarh from Guwahati in six hours. Key projects and collaborations with national infrastructure bodies are ensuring progress towards this transformative vision.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled ambitious plans to enhance connectivity across the state with three high-speed corridors.

Through a post on platform X, CM Sarma articulated his vision to reduce travel time between Guwahati, Silchar, and Dibrugarh to just six hours. He confirmed that the Guwahati-Silchar corridor, via Borapani, is nearing completion and groundwork has already commenced for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh link.

In a strategic meeting in Delhi with Krishnan Kumar, MD of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, there was a consensus on completing the final leg of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31. Sarma also reported substantial progress in key infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Silchar Express Way and expansion initiatives involving NH 715K, endorsed with significant funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

