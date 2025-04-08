Assam: Ambitious High-Speed Corridors to Boost Connectivity

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled ambitious plans to enhance connectivity across the state with three high-speed corridors.

Through a post on platform X, CM Sarma articulated his vision to reduce travel time between Guwahati, Silchar, and Dibrugarh to just six hours. He confirmed that the Guwahati-Silchar corridor, via Borapani, is nearing completion and groundwork has already commenced for the Guwahati-Dibrugarh link.

In a strategic meeting in Delhi with Krishnan Kumar, MD of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, there was a consensus on completing the final leg of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway by December 31. Sarma also reported substantial progress in key infrastructure projects, including the Guwahati Silchar Express Way and expansion initiatives involving NH 715K, endorsed with significant funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)