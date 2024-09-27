Amit Shah Highlights BJP's Achievements and Criticizes Congress in Haryana

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the BJP's efforts in Haryana on Friday, emphasizing key initiatives such as the purchase of 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the implementation of One Rank-One Pension (OROP).

Speaking in Rewari, Shah lauded the BJP's accomplishments since the 2014 election campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the execution of One Rank-One Pension, stating, 'For 40 years, Congress could not implement One Rank-One Pension. Modi ji provided the necessary leadership to fulfill this demand.'

Shah criticized the previous Congress government in Haryana for corruption, stating that their rule was marked by 'cuts, commission, and corruption.' He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading farmers regarding MSP and questioned the Congress's track record on purchasing crops at MSP. Shah also addressed Gandhi's comments about ending reservations for ST-SC-OBC communities, affirming that BJP will safeguard reservations as long as they hold seats in the Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)