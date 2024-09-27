Uttarakhand CM Launches Eco-Friendly Car Garbage Bag Initiative on World Environment Day

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated a campaign to distribute eco-friendly car garbage bags under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' on World Environment Day. The effort aims to enhance cleanliness awareness and promote good habits among citizens. The campaign aligns with progressive state goals.

Updated: 27-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:36 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Car Garbage Eco-Friendly Bag Distribution Campaign under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative coinciding with World Environment Day. Dhami emphasized that the campaign aims to raise cleanliness awareness and encourage responsible waste disposal habits among the populace.

The Chief Minister noted that improper disposal of food wrappers and plastic waste from cars is a common issue. He advocated for keeping garbage bags in cars to promote disposing of waste in dustbins. Additionally, Dhami highlighted rapid progressive efforts under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform Uttarakhand.

Dhami mentioned that Uttarakhand ranks high in various sectors, including topping the Sustainable Development Goals rankings by Niti Aayog, with a 4.4 per cent decrease in unemployment. He stressed that cleanliness is essential for boosting tourism, which significantly contributes to the state's economy. Dhami called on citizens to maintain Uttarakhand's hospitality and preserve historical sites, especially on World Tourism Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

