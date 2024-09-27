Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Stresses Infrastructure Push in North-East at CPA Conference

During the 21st CPA India Region Zone conference in Aizawl, Harivansh Narayan Singh emphasized the Union Government's focus on infrastructure projects and economic growth in north-eastern India. He highlighted significant achievements in aviation, railways, and highways, along with the region's potential in future trade and development plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:47 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Stresses Infrastructure Push in North-East at CPA Conference
Deputy Chairperson Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 21st Annual Conference of the CPA India Region Zone, held in Aizawl, Mizoram, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh underscored the Union Government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and boosting economic activity in north-eastern India.

Highlighting that the region contributes 2.83% to the nation's GDP, Singh expressed optimism about future contributions as more development projects come to fruition. He pointed out the Rs. 5 lakh crore investment by 54 Union Ministries since 2014 and praised the North East's economic potential. Infrastructure advancements include eight new airports, increased aviation traffic, and railway expansions, notably Nagaland's new station after 100 years and the upcoming rail connection of Aizawl.

Singh also noted the significant role of Union Ministers' visits in aligning governmental projects with local aspirations. He cited the Parliament's proactive role, with committees studying and recommending trade promotion in the north-east. The conference will discuss integrating the region into the India-ASEAN trade vision, balancing regional security and economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024