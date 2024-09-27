Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Stresses Infrastructure Push in North-East at CPA Conference
During the 21st CPA India Region Zone conference in Aizawl, Harivansh Narayan Singh emphasized the Union Government's focus on infrastructure projects and economic growth in north-eastern India. He highlighted significant achievements in aviation, railways, and highways, along with the region's potential in future trade and development plans.
At the 21st Annual Conference of the CPA India Region Zone, held in Aizawl, Mizoram, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh underscored the Union Government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and boosting economic activity in north-eastern India.
Highlighting that the region contributes 2.83% to the nation's GDP, Singh expressed optimism about future contributions as more development projects come to fruition. He pointed out the Rs. 5 lakh crore investment by 54 Union Ministries since 2014 and praised the North East's economic potential. Infrastructure advancements include eight new airports, increased aviation traffic, and railway expansions, notably Nagaland's new station after 100 years and the upcoming rail connection of Aizawl.
Singh also noted the significant role of Union Ministers' visits in aligning governmental projects with local aspirations. He cited the Parliament's proactive role, with committees studying and recommending trade promotion in the north-east. The conference will discuss integrating the region into the India-ASEAN trade vision, balancing regional security and economic goals.
