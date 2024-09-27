Left Menu

Global Market Surge Following China’s Economic Stimulus and U.S. Inflation Easing

Global stock indexes reached record highs as China's central bank cut interest rates and introduced more liquidity into its banking system. This, paired with continued easing U.S. inflation, led to lower Treasury yields. Meanwhile, Japan's former defense minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is poised to become the next prime minister, strengthening the yen against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:57 IST
Global Market Surge Following China’s Economic Stimulus and U.S. Inflation Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock indexes hit all-time highs on Friday following China's central bank decision to lower interest rates and inject liquidity into its banking system. Concurrently, U.S. inflation continued to ease, contributing to a dip in Treasury yields.

The yen firmed against the dollar as Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's former defense minister, appeared set to become the next prime minister. Across Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose to a record high, while the Dow and MSCI global stock index also saw record intraday highs.

Data revealed the personal consumption expenditures price index, favored by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.1% in August. This data raised the probability of a significant interest rate cut at the Fed's November policy meeting. Meanwhile, China's stock market saw significant gains, driven by Beijing's economic stimulus measures, and metal prices rose with aluminum touching a 16-week high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024