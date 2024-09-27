India Rallies HR Leaders to Tackle Workforce Skills Crisis

In an unprecedented move, top Human Resources and Skill Development leaders from across India gathered in Delhi on Friday to address the ongoing jobs and talent crisis. This collaborative initiative aims to bridge the skill gap and bolster employability, thus preparing the Indian workforce to compete globally.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India to develop actionable frameworks for future-ready skilling and employability in a rapidly evolving world. According to NSDC, industry leaders and senior HR professionals discussed strategies for reskilling and upskilling the corporate and industrial workforce in response to technological advancements and post-pandemic changes in the employment landscape.

During the event, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC, emphasized that both NSDC and SHRM are committed to aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of better skilling for India. Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC, and MENA, underscored the importance of skilling initiatives, stressing their role in building a more prosperous nation. The event also featured sector-specific discussions and collaborative insights from diverse industries, addressing significant skill gaps across new economic sectors such as AI and green jobs.

