Tragic Wall Collapse in Ujjain Claims Two Lives; CM Announces Financial Aid

Two individuals, including a woman, perished, and two were injured following a wall collapse induced by heavy rain in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, according to officials. The incident transpired at approximately 6:00 pm near Maharajwada School, opposite Gate No. 4 of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Upon receiving the distress call, police, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), and home guard teams rushed to the site to execute rescue operations. The fatalities were identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), while the injured are Sharda Bai (40) and a three-year-old girl.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh informed ANI, 'A wall near Maharajwada collapsed due to heavy rain on Friday evening, trapping four individuals. All were extricated and transported to the district hospital. Regrettably, two have died, and the injured have been referred to Indore for advanced treatment.' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed profound sorrow and declared financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a social media post, CM Yadav said, 'A very sad incident has occurred in Ujjain where two local residents lost their lives due to a wall collapse near Maharajwada School. Senior officers have been instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. May Baba Mahakal provide solace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families.'

(With inputs from agencies.)