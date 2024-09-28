Biden Administration Halts Oregon Offshore Wind Auction

The Biden administration on Friday announced the cancellation of a planned auction for offshore wind development rights off the coast of Oregon. The decision follows opposition from the state's governor.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), a part of the Interior Department, released a press statement citing a lack of sufficient industry interest. Scheduled for Oct. 15, the auction was halted after a letter from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek reached BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein, requesting a stop to offshore wind leasing off the state's coast.

Governor Kotek's letter highlighted widespread concerns from labor, fishing, conservation, and renewable energy groups. She pointed out that the state needed additional time to finalize an offshore wind 'roadmap,' a process mandated by legislation passed earlier this year. 'I remain convinced that offshore wind holds exciting promise for our nation's clean energy future, but in Oregon, actions of significance must be done the Oregon way,' Kotek stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)