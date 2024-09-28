Elliott Investment Set for Major Citgo Acquisition Amid Legal Tussles

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has been named the presumptive winner in a U.S. court auction, valuing Citgo Petroleum's parent company at up to $7.286 billion. This development was revealed in a court filing on Friday.

The auction, held by a U.S. District Court in Delaware, aims to resolve claims worth up to $21.3 billion against Venezuela and its state oil company PDVSA. Elliott's offer includes a mix of cash and credit but is subject to resolution of competing claims by defaulted Venezuela bondholders.

The court has scheduled a November 19 hearing to approve the sale, but experts warn that ongoing legal disputes could delay finalization. Even if Elliott's bid is approved, opposing bondholders may escalate their cases, potentially prolonging the process by several months.

