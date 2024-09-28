China and Brazil Rally Global South for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Criticism

China and Brazil pressed ahead with a plan to rally developing nations behind an effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's critique of the initiative as serving Moscow's interests. Seventeen countries joined the meeting chaired by China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, and Brazil's foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim.

Wang emphasized the need to prevent the war's escalation, avoid using weapons of mass destruction, and protect nuclear power plants. He advocated for a peace conference involving both nations. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, claiming it contradicts Beijing's stated aim of ending the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Brazilian counterpart, Maura Vieira, to discuss the conflict. The Global South countries, including Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey, supported a communique building on a plan proposed by Brazil and China. Zelenskiy argued that such alternatives allow Moscow to prolong the war, while Amorim maintained their goal was solely to propose a path to peace.

