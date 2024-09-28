China and Brazil Rally Global South for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Criticism

Left Menu

China and Brazil are leading efforts at the United Nations to rally developing countries behind a peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the initiative as favoring Moscow. Seventeen countries attended the meeting chaired by China's foreign minister and Brazil's foreign policy adviser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 05:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 05:16 IST
China and Brazil pressed ahead with a plan to rally developing nations behind an effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's critique of the initiative as serving Moscow's interests. Seventeen countries joined the meeting chaired by China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, and Brazil's foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim.

Wang emphasized the need to prevent the war's escalation, avoid using weapons of mass destruction, and protect nuclear power plants. He advocated for a peace conference involving both nations. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry, claiming it contradicts Beijing's stated aim of ending the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Brazilian counterpart, Maura Vieira, to discuss the conflict. The Global South countries, including Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey, supported a communique building on a plan proposed by Brazil and China. Zelenskiy argued that such alternatives allow Moscow to prolong the war, while Amorim maintained their goal was solely to propose a path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

