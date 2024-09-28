Congress Criticizes BJP Over Jammu Security and Governance Failures

On Saturday, the Congress accused the BJP of overseeing an unprecedented decline in security across Jammu, criticizing the inefficacy of the administration led by the Lieutenant Governor. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared for his visit to Jammu for the Vijay Sankalp Maharally, Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh pointed to an increase in narcotics smuggling and a collapse in governance in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on social media platform X, Jairam Ramesh questioned why the security situation in Jammu had deteriorated. He accused the BJP, which prides itself on nationalism, of presiding over this downfall. He cited a resurgence in militancy after 15 years, detailing that active terrorists had grown from 31 to around 50-60, with alarming consequences for the population.

Ramesh questioned the BJP's lack of action following a terrorist attack in Reasi that killed nine pilgrims in June. While the National Investigation Agency launched searches across Jammu and Kashmir, Ramesh lambasted the BJP's decision to scrap the Durbar move, which had historically boosted Jammu's economy. He further linked the rise in terrorist activities to increased narcotics smuggling and criticized the BJP for poor policing, corruption, and a lack of developmental initiatives like those in neighboring states, forcing youth to leave Jammu for better opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)