Heavy Rains Trigger Yellow Alert Across Uttarakhand Districts

The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the Pithorgarh and Bageshwaer districts of Uttarakhand, forecasting significant downpours on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also predicted for the districts of Almora, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Simultaneously, lighter to moderate rain is expected in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts. Previously, on September 26, a road connecting Budhakedar and Jhalabeen villages in Tehri Garhwal was damaged due to severe rainfall.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt reported that the incident occurred early Thursday morning. No injuries or fatalities were reported, although an earth mover machine suffered damage. "The PMGSE's reconstructed road was damaged by rain overnight from Wednesday to Thursday in the Budhakedar area. A Pokelin machine was also affected. The road from Budhakedar to Jhala sustained damage. There have been no casualties or animal losses," Bhatt said.

In addition, a section of the Badrinath National Highway was blocked on Thursday due to debris accumulation near Nandprayag and Chatwapipal, but the highway has since been cleared for vehicular movement. Multiple blockages have plagued the Badrinath Highway this monsoon season due to adverse weather. The India Meteorological Department predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand from September 25-27, with continued rainfall in West and East Uttar Pradesh on corresponding dates.

