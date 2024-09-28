Deadly Explosion Rocks Illegal Firecracker Factory in Haryana

A tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Haryana's Sonipat district killed three people and injured seven others on Saturday, according to police reports.

The explosion occurred in a house in Ridhau village, Kharkhoda area, where officials discovered firecracker manufacturing materials. Preliminary reports suggested a possible cylinder explosion, but forensic experts are investigating further.

Sonipat Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeet Singh confirmed the casualties and ongoing investigation. The house owner has been detained, with more details awaited.

