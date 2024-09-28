Left Menu

Deadly Explosion Rocks Illegal Firecracker Factory in Haryana

An explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Ridhau village, Kharkhoda, Haryana, resulted in three deaths and seven injuries. Investigations are ongoing with forensic teams on-site to determine the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:10 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Haryana's Sonipat district killed three people and injured seven others on Saturday, according to police reports.

The explosion occurred in a house in Ridhau village, Kharkhoda area, where officials discovered firecracker manufacturing materials. Preliminary reports suggested a possible cylinder explosion, but forensic experts are investigating further.

Sonipat Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeet Singh confirmed the casualties and ongoing investigation. The house owner has been detained, with more details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

