Massive Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics Plant in India

A major fire at Tata Electronics in Tamil Nadu affected iPhone component production. Ten people received medical treatment and two were hospitalized. The fire disrupted Apple's supply chain efforts in India. Authorities are investigating the cause and no timetable has been set for resuming production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major fire on Saturday disrupted production at Tata Electronics' plant in southern India, where Apple iPhone components are manufactured. At least ten people required medical treatment, with two hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and comes as Apple aims to diversify its supply chain beyond China, identifying India as a key growth market. The fire, which broke out near another building slated for future iPhone production, has since been contained and extinguished.

Measures are ongoing to assess the damage, and no decision has been made on when manufacturing can restart. Authorities described the fire as chemical-related, while Tata Electronics confirmed an investigation is underway and emergency protocols kept all employees safe.

