Massive Fire Disrupts Production at Tata Electronics Plant in India

A major fire on Saturday disrupted production at Tata Electronics' plant in southern India, where Apple iPhone components are manufactured. At least ten people required medical treatment, with two hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and comes as Apple aims to diversify its supply chain beyond China, identifying India as a key growth market. The fire, which broke out near another building slated for future iPhone production, has since been contained and extinguished.

Measures are ongoing to assess the damage, and no decision has been made on when manufacturing can restart. Authorities described the fire as chemical-related, while Tata Electronics confirmed an investigation is underway and emergency protocols kept all employees safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)