NCC Girl Cadets Experience a Day with Indian Army Near Tipong Collieries

NCC girl cadets interacted with Indian Army troops near Tipong Collieries in Assam's Tinsukia district as part of the 'A Day with Company Commander' initiative, the Ministry of Defence announced Saturday.
The cadets were given a comprehensive tour of the Army camp, witnessing rigorous training exercises and state-of-the-art equipment. Participation in team-building activities like tug of war and musical chairs added a layer of camaraderie.
Throughout the day, cadets engaged in interactive sessions with soldiers, gaining valuable insight into their experiences and challenges. They were deeply inspired by stories of bravery and sacrifice, the Ministry stated. Such events are regularly organized to provide cadets with exposure and to encourage more youth to join the armed forces.
