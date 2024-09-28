Left Menu

NCC Girl Cadets Experience a Day with Indian Army Near Tipong Collieries

NCC girl cadets visited Indian Army troops near Tipong Collieries, Assam, under 'A Day with Company Commander'. They toured the Army camp, participated in training exercises and team-building activities, and interacted with soldiers, gaining insight into military life and inspired by their bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:35 IST
NCC Girl Cadets Experience a Day with Indian Army Near Tipong Collieries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCC girl cadets interacted with Indian Army troops near Tipong Collieries in Assam's Tinsukia district as part of the 'A Day with Company Commander' initiative, the Ministry of Defence announced Saturday.

The cadets were given a comprehensive tour of the Army camp, witnessing rigorous training exercises and state-of-the-art equipment. Participation in team-building activities like tug of war and musical chairs added a layer of camaraderie.

Throughout the day, cadets engaged in interactive sessions with soldiers, gaining valuable insight into their experiences and challenges. They were deeply inspired by stories of bravery and sacrifice, the Ministry stated. Such events are regularly organized to provide cadets with exposure and to encourage more youth to join the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024