Uttarakhand DGP Honours Officers, Pledges to Combat Crime and Drug Abuse

Uttarakhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar on Saturday honored 12 officers for their outstanding contributions. He assured citizens that the police force is dedicated to addressing their issues. During his Kumaon tour, DGP Kumar took the guard's salute at Police Line Rudrapur and visited several facilities, directing regular maintenance.

Listening to citizens' concerns, the DGP reaffirmed the police department's serious commitment to problem-solving. 'We are constantly working to ensure the success of police campaigns with public cooperation,' he stated. Kumar highlighted the aim of making Uttarakhand drug-free, appealing to the public for support against drug abuse and suggesting counseling as a remedy.

Furthermore, Kumar recognized 12 officers with certificates and mementos for their excellence. Earlier, he inspected ongoing construction at Police Line Almora and emphasized the importance of quality and timely completion. Addressing cyber fraud, Kumar called for immediate action to prevent people from losing their lifelong savings to fraudsters.

On September 20, Kumar led a significant meeting to assess the need for new judicial equipment and processes, ensuring the effective implementation of new criminal laws.

